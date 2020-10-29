Yianni Kourakis breaks down Patriots vs Bills with Thad Brown of WROC

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
NTSB release details in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists
Top Stories
FBI warns ransomware assault threatens US healthcare system
Former DHS official says he wrote ‘Anonymous’ Trump critique
MLB says Turner violated protocols when he returned to field
Young Jeopardy! superfan gets sweet message from Alex Trebek after dressing up as ‘mini-Trebek’ for Halloween
Video
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Newsfeed Now
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
12 on 12: Atypical Election
Distance Learning Divide
Perspectives on Race
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Destination New England
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Here’s how RI cities and towns have voted in every presidential race since Reagan
Video
Top Stories
12 Responds: What if I have to quarantine last minute and can’t vote in person on Election Day?
Video
RI education leaders alarmed by recent decline of child abuse reports
Video
RI State Police investigating online threats made against Providence officers
Video
12 Responds: Are we going to get a second stimulus check?
Video
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
Big Game Bound
Masters Report
Bruins
Celtics
Red Sox
Double OT
Hometown Hero
High School
Team of the Week
College
Providence Bruins
PawSox
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
North Kingstown tops East Greenwich in girls soccer, 1-0
Video
Top Stories
Yianni Kourakis breaks down Patriots vs Bills with Thad Brown of WROC
Video
MLB says Turner violated protocols when he returned to field
Patriots begin preparations for the Bills
Video
Providence picked third in Big East; Duke, Watson get preseason honors
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Vernon Lomba?
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 10/9/2020: Warwick Mayor Debate
Video
The Game’s on 12: Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! moving to myRITV
Video
Newsmakers 10/2/20: A political roundtable; Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Get ready for Halloween at Michaels
Video
Top Stories
Remembering seniors during the holiday season
Video
In the Kitchen: Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños with Pumpkin Cream Cheese
Video
Catching up with Miss RI USA and Miss RI Teen USA
Video
Will The Election Rattle Your Retirement?
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Veterans Voices
12 Salutes Local Veterans
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pandemic Pass or Fail
Opioid Crisis
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Yianni Kourakis breaks down Patriots vs Bills with Thad Brown of WROC
Patriots: New England Nation
by:
Yianni Kourakis
Posted:
Oct 28, 2020 / 10:10 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 28, 2020 / 10:10 PM EDT
Yianni Kourakis breaks down Patriots vs Bills with Thad Brown of WROC
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW:
Apple App Store
|
Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Tweets by @YianniKourakis
Don't Miss
Young Jeopardy! superfan gets sweet message from Alex Trebek after dressing up as ‘mini-Trebek’ for Halloween
Video
Woonsocket officer unexpectedly gifts helmet to child after seeing her riding around without one
Wright’s Farm to reopen its dining rooms next week for reservations only
Photos: Local pet parents dress their furry friends up for Halloween
Gallery
Photos: See the Halloween display so realistic police have been called twice
Gallery
Wendy’s has a new chicken sandwich, and you can get one free
Ohio woman creates Baby Yoda from 451-pound pumpkin
Video
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
WPRI 12 Live Cams
More Live Cams