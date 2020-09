FOXBORO, MASS. (WPRI) -- It's a cross country trip and a date with the Seattle Seahawks -- a perennial power in the NFC.

The game plan installed at Wednesday's fully-padded practice. Perfect attendance for the Patriots who are looking to improve to 2-0 on the young season. In a normal year - a road game at century link field is one of the toughest environments to play in, but without fans the Patriots avoid having to face their so called 12th man.