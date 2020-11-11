Yianni Kourakis and Andy Gresh break down Patriots and Ravens

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Veterans Day event honors COVID victims at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home; Mass. records 37 deaths
Video
Top Stories
RI Honor Flight chairman: ‘We’re looking forward to 2021’
Video
Coventry closes high school after students test positive for COVID-19
Leader in VP-Elect Harris’ sorority: ‘She will bring that unique perspective’
Video
Salvation Army worried pandemic will hinder donations to Red Kettle Campaign
Video
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Newsfeed Now
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
The War on Alzheimer’s
Atypical Election
Distance Learning Divide
Perspectives on Race
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Coventry closes high school after students test positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
‘Diverting patients’: RI hospitals face new problems amid second wave of COVID-19
Video
COVID-19 spike hits Pawtucket Fire Department with a dozen cases
Video
RIC officer has COVID-19 after responding to ill student; 8 others quarantined
Video
Power outages more common than ever, leaving the frustrated in the dark
Video
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
Big Game Bound
Masters Report
Bruins
Celtics
Red Sox
Double OT
Hometown Hero
High School
Team of the Week
College
Providence Bruins
PawSox
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Yianni Kourakis and Andy Gresh break down Patriots and Ravens
Video
Top Stories
La Salle tops Central in boys soccer; Tiverton over PCD, 3-0
Video
Celtics Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn dies at age 86
Video
URI men’s hoops tabbed 6th in A10 preseason poll, Russell named to first team
Amid promising vaccine news, Tokyo tests out Olympics competition safety measures
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Target 12: In the Dark
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 11/6/2020: 2020 Election Political Roundtable
Video
Newsmakers 10/30/2020: Mass. 4th Congressional District Debate
Video
Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Vernon Lomba?
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
WaterFire salutes our Veterans
Video
Top Stories
The importance of flu shots with Neighborhood Health Plan of RI
Video
In the Kitchen: Gnocchi and root vegetables
Video
Award-winning concierge, Sarah Dandashy
Video
In the Kitchen: Lox Bagel Sandwich
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Veterans Voices
12 Salutes Local Veterans
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pandemic Pass or Fail
Opioid Crisis
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Yianni Kourakis and Andy Gresh break down Patriots and Ravens
Patriots: New England Nation
by:
Yianni Kourakis
Posted:
Nov 11, 2020 / 05:31 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 11, 2020 / 05:31 PM EST
Yianni Kourakis and Andy Gresh break down the Patriots and Ravens.
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW:
Apple App Store
|
Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Tweets by @YianniKourakis
Don't Miss
Tropical Smoothie Café coming to Coventry in December
Thousands of rare photos taken in space are up for auction
Video
Apple unveils first Macs built to run more like iPhones
Ulta Beauty to open shops at 100 Target stores in 2021
This clear wood product could someday replace the glass in your home
Cancer patient given escort to and from last treatment by local officers, firefighters
Video
People are going ‘cuckoo’ for a rare bird in Rhode Island
Video
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
WPRI 12 Live Cams
More Live Cams