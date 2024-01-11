FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Bill Belichick’s 24-season coaching tenure in New England will be a hard one to follow.

But Patriots owner Robert Kraft says the organization will move quickly in terms of choosing their next head coach. The question is, who is in the running?

There seems two top candidates at this time: Jerod Mayo and Mike Vrabel. However, there are other names being brought up in conversation, like Josh McDaniels and Jim Harbaugh. Keep reading to see who could be the next man up.

Jerod Mayo

(Photo by Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

According to NFL insider Ian Rapport, Mayo is the top candidate in house. Mayo spent his entire professional career playing for the Patriots. The former linebacker went right into coaching under Belichick in 2019.

In terms of keeping the “Patriot Way” alive, there may not be a better pick than Mayo, as he will bring a defense-minded coaching style and he’s been with the organization for more than 15 years.

While this pick would make sense, one hesitation might be that Mayo has been a positions coach, with no head coaching experience. However, teams across the league have requested interviews with Mayo for head coaching positions in the past couple of years, so all signs point to him being ready for the role.

Mike Vrabel

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is also a candidate many people are talking about.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

He was inducted to the Patriots Hall of Fame last year and had nothing but praise for the organization, fans, and of course, Robert Kraft.

“I don’t want you to take this organization for granted,” he said during the ceremony. “I’ve been a lot of places. This is a special place with great leadership, great fans, great direction, and great coaching. Enjoy it, it’s not like this everywhere.”

Vrabel now has more than a decade of coaching experience. He started as a linebackers coach at Ohio State in 2011. He then moved to the NFL in 2014 and coached for the Texans. He was promoted to defensive coordinator for a year before the Titans picked him up as head coach.

Vrabel is now a “free agent” after he was fired by the Titans at the end of the season.

Josh McDaniels

The Patriots’ former offensive coordinator got the head coaching job for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, but fulfilled less than two full seasons of his six-year contract before being fired. McDaniels also had a head coaching stint in the early 2000s with the Denver Broncos that ended in his termination.

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

One place McDaniels never lacked success was in New England.

Bringing back an offensive mind like McDaniels and promoting Mayo to defensive coordinator could be the combination that the Patriots need.

Although this pick isn’t likely, McDaniels was a name mentioned to return if Belichick stayed on as head coach, so it’s only appropriate that his name would be in the mix. He was also seen at Belichick’s press conference on Thursday.

Brian Flores

Flores has truly done it all, coaching offense, defense and specials teams. He also has Patriot ties, having coached the team for more than a decade.

He was also the head coach of the Dolphins for three seasons before he was fired.

Flores is currently the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.

Jim Harbaugh

Harbaugh, who just won the NCAA national championship with Michigan, may be the newest face to re-enter the NFL.

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Harbaugh has been in the NFL before, having brought the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013. He also has family ties in the league. His brother, John, has been the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens since 2008.

If Harbaugh knows anything, it’s how to win. At Michigan, he has a record of 89-25 over the past nine years. The team went undefeated this past season.

But, there are a lot of different factors with this pick, including whether Harbaugh wants to leave college football. Even if he does, the Patriots won’t be the only team seeking an interview with him.

Ben Johnson

The Patriot Way is defined by defense, but could this new era bring in a different coaching style?

Ben Johnson is the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, the third-best offense in the league.

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

If the Patriots defense runs it back with stars like Matthew Judon, Jabrill Peppers and Christian Gonzalez, having an offensive-minded head coach might be the right idea.

Johnson hasn’t shown any signs of moving on from the Lions, as they are currently in the postseason competing for a title, but it’s not unlikely that he’ll be a head coaching candidate.

The best of both worlds?

Perhaps the Patriots look to their past as they put together their coaching staff of the future:

Head Coach: Mike Vrabel

Offensive Coordinator: Josh McDaniels

Defensive Coordinator: Jerod Mayo

(Getty Images)