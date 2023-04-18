FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — While Boston sports fans may be focused more on the Bruins’ and Celtics’ playoff runs right now, or even the early stages of the Red Sox season – the NFL Draft is only a few days away.

The Patriots have the 14th overall pick in the draft, which will be held April 27–29.

After their second sub .500 season in three years, what are the areas where the team will be looking to improve?

In the above video, hear from assistant coaches and personnel as they look ahead to the draft.

After the first round, the Patriots have the following picks: