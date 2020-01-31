Live Now
New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

What does it mean? Tom Brady posts cryptic picture on social media

Patriots: New England Nation

Courtesy Tom Brady via Twitter

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — New England Patriots QB Tom Brady has left football fans in a frenzy after posting a mysterious photo to his social media accounts Thursday night.

The black-and-white photo posted to Instagram and Twitter shows Brady’s silhouette in the tunnel of a football stadium. But is he walking into the stadium or out of it?

The photo had no caption and no explanation, leaving fans speculating about Brady’s future which remains uncertain.

Brady is set to hit free agency for the first time in his career this offseason due to a clause in the contract he signed before the 2019 season.

Brady can either stay with the Patriots, move to another team, or retire.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter later tweeted, “Am told that this tweet is not related to Tom Brady’s football future. Repeat, not related to his football future. But the speculation sure is fun.”

When Brady was asked about retirement following the Patriots’ wild-card loss to the Titans, he said, “I would say it’s pretty unlikely, but, yeah, hopefully unlikely.”

Brady also took to Instagram last month, a few days after the Patriots’ season ended, to thank the fans and say he has “more to prove.”

That post did not confirm nor deny any rumors of him retiring.

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don’t always win,” Brady wrote. “You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

Brady has said he wants to play until he’s 45 years old. He’ll turn 43 in August.

