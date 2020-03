EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After 20 years and six Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady is getting ready to move on.

The future hall-of-famer took to social media on Tuesday to announce his “football journey will take place elsewhere” and to thank the organization and his fans.

Tonight at 6:30 and 10:30 on Fox Providence and WPRI.com – New England Nation will host a half-hour special looking back at Brady’s career in Foxboro.