Watch the Patriots’ final preseason game on The CW Providence

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots will wrap up their preseason schedule on Thursday as they continue to get ready to defend their title.

The Patriots will host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the exhibition will air on our sister station The CW Providence.

In Week 1, the Patriots defeated Matt Patricia’s Lions 31-3 behind undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers’ two touchdown receptions.

The following week, rookie QB Jarrett Stidham rallied the team to a 22-17 victory over Mike Vrabel’s Titans.

Tom Brady took the field for the first time this preseason in Week 3, going 8-for-12 for 75 yards before letting Stidham take over. The Patriots walked away with a 10-3 win over the Carolina Panthers.