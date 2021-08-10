Patriots kick off preseason tonight against Washington – here’s how to watch

New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Washington Football Team will be in town Thursday as the New England Patriots continue to get ready for the upcoming season.

This year’s preseason has been reduced from four games to three since the regular season has been expanded to 17 games — and you can catch all three of the Patriots’ games on The CW Providence.

Kickoff for Thursday’s game is at 7:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

12 Sports will have pre-game coverage tonight on 12 News starting at 4, including live updates and analysis from Foxboro and what to look out for when the Patriots take the field.

Next week, the Patriots will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles at 7:30 on Thursday, Aug. 19, which will be followed by their annual preseason matchup with the New York Giants on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.

