FOXBOROUGH, MA – OCTOBER 14: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts before a game with the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Watch New England Nation Game Day Live Sunday at 3 p.m. ahead of the Patriots vs. Browns from Foxboro

Can’t see the player? Click here

After shutting out the Jets on Monday Night Football, the Patriots look to continue their undefeated streak against the Cleveland Browns in Foxboro.

Yianni Kourakis and Morey Hershgordon will be there with latest from the sidelines. Watch New England Nation Game Day Live at 3 p.m. on WPRI.com, the WPRI 12 NEWS App, and on WPRI 12 Facebook Live.

You can catch the game on WPRI 12. Kick off is at 4:25 p.m.

The Game’s on 12!

Eyewitness Sports is your source for in-depth Patriots coverage through game day on-air, online and in the WPRI 12 app.