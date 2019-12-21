Watch ‘Game Day Live’ Saturday before Patriots vs Bills

1  of  2
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The fight for the AFC East division title comes to a head Saturday afternoon as the 11-3 Patriots host the 10-4 Bills.

Before kickoff, the New England Nation team has you covered with “Game Day Live.” Yianni Kourakis will be at Gillette Stadium with the latest from the sidelines and Ruthie Polinsky will break down the matchup and what to look for in the game.

Watch ‘New England Nation: Game Day Live’ Saturday at 3 p.m. on WPRI.com, the WPRI 12 News App, and on the WPRI 12 Facebook page.

