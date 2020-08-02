VIDEO NOW: NEN XTRA – Patriots’ captains shift from football to social injustice

New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Earlier today, the captains of the Patriots stepped into the virtual spotlight to speak to the media for the first time this season. In a day where two more players opted out of the 2020 season—Matt LaCosse and Marqise Lee—many were looking to talk football.

But, that narrative changed right out of the gate when veteran safety, Devin McCourty opened up with talks of social injustice in America. After a brief interaction from McCourty and his stances on our nation, Matthew Slater stepped in and walked in the door that McCourty opened.

The two veteran leaders preached change, not only in the country, but for the NFL as well.

