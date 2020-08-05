VIDEO NOW: NEN XTRA – Bentley could be the guy to fill Hightower’s gap

The 2020 season for New England is starting off with major turnover in their roster–we all know that coming in. The real question is how Bill Belichick and the staff is going to fill those gaps and still out out a winning product on the field.

One major spot to fill is the linebacker position–specifically the leadership role of Dont’a Hightower, who opted out.

Well, look no further than third-year linebacker, Ja’Whaun Bentley. Today, Bentley said he was ready to take on a new role for this team in any way he can to help the team.