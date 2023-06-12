FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Just a few months ago, Ed Lee was catching passes in a Keaney blue jersey.

Now, the University of Rhode Island alum is looking to make a good impression at the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp. He signed with the team earlier this month.

“Initially, when I got the call, it didn’t really hit me at first,” Lee recalled, “but once I got in the locker room, the team meeting with coach Bill, it was like, ‘Man … I’m here.'”

Lee hails from Washington, D.C., but grew up a Patriots fan.

“Just started liking them and liked them ever since, so it’s a dream come true to even be here,” he said. “There’s 32 teams and the one team I get an opportunity with is my favorite team, so like I said, definitely a dream come true and excited to be here.”

Lee made a couple big catches at practice on Monday, and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was heard commending his route-running.

He said being relatively close to URI is a plus.

“It’s definitely helped me just because I’m comfortable,” Lee said. “I’m comfortable in the area that I’m in because I’ve been here for six years and it couldn’t have been any better for me, honestly.”

Lee on working with WR coach Troy Brown pic.twitter.com/GenPhc43rV — Cam Iasimone (@cam_iasimone) June 12, 2023

Lee on the opening weeks of practice and the chemistry between his new teammates pic.twitter.com/8jmNh6XvZN — Cam Iasimone (@cam_iasimone) June 12, 2023