Undefeated Patriots set to host injury-riddled Giants

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Another week, another potential snoozer for the New England Patriots.

The 2-3 New York Giants enter Foxboro decimated by injuries. Highlighting New York’s weapons that could miss the game is starting second-year running back Saquon Barkley, who is still rehabbing a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 3 against Tampa Bay.

In addition, wide receiver Sterling Shepard, backup running back Wayne Gallman and top tight end Evan Engram are all likely to miss Thursday night’s game.

Rookie QB Daniel Jones must try to do the unthinkable if the Giants even want to make this a game: Take a less-than-average offense on the road against the NFL’s No. 1 ranked defense and attempt to score more than the seven points per game allowed by New England to try to stay in the contest.

The weather could also be a factor, with an offshore storm expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the area on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. and will air live on Fox Providence. Beforehand, make sure to tune into Fox Providence at 6:30 p.m. for Eyewitness Sports’ New England Nation pregame show. Yianni Kourakis, Ruthie Polinsky, Morey Hershgordon and Andy Gresh dissect the matchup and preview the game just before kickoff. Then, directly after the game, stay on FOXProvidence for a complete postgame show live from Gillette Stadium.

Below are some notes and quotes from this past week at Patriots headquarters leading up to Thursday’s game:

Notes:

As the starting quarterback, Tom Brady has never lost on a Thursday night during a short week. Tom Brady needs 18 passing yards to surpass Peyton Manning for most regular season passing yards in NFL history. Bill Belichick is 41-0 since 2000 when leading the Patriots to a 40-point outing.

Quotes:

Jason McCourty on his friendship with Ben Watson: “Ben is a great person to be around. Football aside, he is strong in faith, mature, a father of seven, so a lot to learn from him in that standpoint. I got a chance to work out with him during our break going into training camp. So just a great dude to be around. A lot to learn from him from a football standpoint but also a life standpoint.”

Belichick on the current tight ends on the depth chart: “We have younger players that are developing. They have some upside and have a decent job so far. We want to keep working with them.”

Belichick on the depth of the Patriots defense: “We rotate a lot. I mean, we’ve played 20 players on defense the last four or five weeks. So, naturally, you start splitting it up between 20 guys, that’s what you’re going to get. Show me how many teams play 20 players on defense. I don’t know. There’s not too many.”

The Game’s on Fox

Eyewitness Sports is your source for in-depth Patriots coverage through game day on-air, online and in the WPRI 12 app.