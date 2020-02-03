Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay
Tom Brady’s cryptic pic was Hulu commercial

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on as they play against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass (WPRI) — After much speculation this week, the meaning behind a Tom Brady Tweet was revealed during Super Bowl LIV. It was part of a Hulu commercial.

In the video, Brady said, “It’s time to say goodbye to TV as you know it. But me? I’m not going anywhere.”

However, it’s unclear if he’s talking about the Patriots or just football as a whole.

The picture showing Brady’s shadow with Gillette Stadium in the background sparked speculation that the future Hall of Famer was planning to either retire or go to another team.

Brady can become an unrestricted free agent on March 18. According to Sports Illustrated, the Raiders plan on pursuing the quarterback if he doesn’t re-sign with New England.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

