Tom Brady opens up with Howard Stern in wide-ranging interview

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spoke to the media in a conference call and penned an essay about leaving New England and joining the Tampa Bay Bucs but Wednesday’s interview with Howard Stern on Sirius XM was the most revealing we’ve heard Brady in his 20 years as a professional.

For well over two hours, Brady talked about football, his relationship with Bill Belichick, a rough patch in his marriage and his relationship with President Donald Trump.

The most revealing piece of information came when Brady said he knew he likely woudn’t return to the Patriots prior to the 2019 season.

“I don’t think a final, final decision until it happened but probably knew before last season it was my last year,” Brady said.

As for ending up in Tampa, a historically underachieving franchise, the 6-time Super Bowl champion doesn’t think it will alter his legacy.

“I never cared about legacies. I could give a (expletive)….why did I choose a different place? Because it was just time. I accomplished everything I could have in two decades,” Brady said.

While Stern probed Brady about his relationship with Bill Belichick, Brady continued to praise his long time coach. As for the age-old question of who deserves more credit for the Patriots dynasty? Brady wasn’t into that sports talk debate.

“I can’t do his job and he can’t do mine, so the fact you could say would I be as successful without him, I don’t believe I would have been and I feel the same vice versa.”

Brady also spoke at length about his personal life and marriage with Gisele Bundchen including a rough patch in his marriage which forced him to miss Patriots OTAs two years ago.

“I had to take care of my family because the situation wasn’t great, she wasn’t satisfied with our marriage.”

But Brady maintained, he Gisele and his children are enjoying their time together since moving to Tampa Bay.