Tom Brady-less Patriots are a brand new bunch entering 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 17: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots throws a pass during training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 17, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Steven Senne-Pool/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI/AP) ─ Tom Brady may be gone and the Patriots’ defense did take a hit in free agency.

But all is not lost in New England entering the 2020 season. Bill Belichick signed QB Cam Newton on a bargain, one-year deal.

If he’s healthy following foot surgery, it will not only keep the Patriots in the hunt for a 12th straight division crown, it could make them legit contenders to make another deep playoff run.

To do so they’ll also need output from a defense that won’t have linebacker Dont’a Hightower or Patrick Chung after both opted out because of COVID-19 concerns.

