Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen put home on market

BROOKLINE, Mass. (WPRI) — If you have $39.5 million at your disposal, you could be the next owner of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s home in Brookline.

Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston first reported that the Patriots quarterback and supermodel wife had listed their home.

The initial report cited Zillow, but shortly after news broke, the listing was removed from that site. However, the home is still listed by Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty, which describes the home as a “custom-built 5-bedroom family home by renowned architect Richard Landry, AIA, of Landry Design Group, built in 2015 in collaboration with interior designer Joan Behnke & Associates is a one of a kind masterpiece. Situated on 5+ acres adjacent to the 9th hole of The Country Club with expansive views of plush landscaping offers privacy and serenity. 3-car garage, a stoned carport and circular driveway holds up to 20 vehicles. Entry foyer leads to a stunning dining room, living room, home office, eat-in and chef’s kitchen and a family room all with generous fenestration. Grand stairwell leads to 5 bedrooms on second floor. Lower level includes a recreation room, kids play room, full bath, wine room, gym, spa and outdoor organic herb/vegetable garden. Additional 2400 sq. ft. detached Barn-inspired Guest House, with yoga studio, full bath, sleeping loft, and walls that open up for natural air circulation provide a Zen-like experience. Located 5 miles from Back Bay.

The home was featured several times in the Brady Facebook docuseries “Tom vs. Time,” and during Bundchen’s appearance in Vogue Magazine’s “73 Questions.”

Brady recently signed a 2-year contract extension with the Patriots worth $70 million. However, at age 42, even the future Hall of Famer admitted the future is uncertain.

“I’m ready to go this year and that’s really what matters. That’s where my focus is,” Brady said. “It’s a unique situation I’m in. I’m in my 20th year with the same team. I’m 42 years old, so pretty much uncharted territory I think for everybody. I’m going to go out there and do the best I can this year and see what happens.”