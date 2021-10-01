Taunton officers who bought bike for 6-year-old boy gifted tickets to Patriots, Bucs game

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Two police officers who recently bought a 6-year-old Taunton boy a brand new bike received a gift of their own Friday.

Officers Michael Flynn and Michael Hughes purchased the bike for Bryan King earlier this month after learning his had been stolen twice within a matter of weeks.

“He was just so happy and that’s why we did it,” Flynn said.

They never thought their act of kindness would land them tickets to one of the most anticipated games of the season.

Dunkin’ Donuts thanked the officers for their act of kindness Friday by surprising them both with two tickets to Sunday’s showdown between the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“We were just out there doing something nice for a little boy,” Hughes said. “Now to think we are actually going to the game where Tom Brady’s returning to New England … it’s astounding.”

Flynn and Hughes, who are both lifelong Patriots fans, admitted they had no idea what they were walking into when they arrived at the Dunkin’ Donuts on North Walker Street.

“This is unbelievable, it’s just crazy,” Flynn said.