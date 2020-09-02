Subway commercial starring Bill Belichick released

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Bill Belichick and his signature cut-off sleeves made their marketing debut in a newly-released Subway commercial Tuesday.

The head coach of the New England Patriots made headlines back in July when media outlets spotted him in Connecticut surrounded by several camera crews.

The commercial, in which Belichick questions the food and fashion choices of a man walking down the street, premiered Monday on YouTube.

Subway said in a news release that the commercial is part of its new “Footlong Season” campaign, which will features a number of NFL greats.

“In our first place as a proud sponsor of the NFL, we’re pairing our game day favorite footlongs with America’s favorite sport and intercepting football culture with an elite squad of stars to help turn football season into footlong season,” Chief Marketing Officer of Subway Carrie Walsh said.

Joining Belichick in the chain’s first wave of commercials will be brothers J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Belichick is known for shying away from commercials and endorsements, but said in a statement that he “decided the time was right to have some fun and enjoy some sandwiches.”

The Bill Belichick Foundation released a statement on its website announcing that it was a beneficiary of the partnership between Belichick and the sandwich chain.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have affected sports at all levels, with season cancellations and reduction of resources,” the statement reads. “We are grateful and humbled to have the opportunity to do our jobs to reach organizations providing athletic experiences and opportunities for underprivileged youth.”

Fans had a field day on social media after watching the quirky advertisement.

hot take: you're right — Subway® (@SUBWAY) September 1, 2020

man of few words



and few sleeves — Subway® (@SUBWAY) September 1, 2020