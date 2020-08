FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham was limited at practice for the first time since New England began the padded portion of training camp.

The 24-year-old was in uniform for the non-padded practice Friday but watched from the sideline with his helmet in his hand while standing next to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for much of the team period of practice.

Jarrett Stidham is at unpadded practice this morning. Stephon Gilmore is absent for his second day in a row. N’Keal Harry misses his third day in a row. — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) August 21, 2020

#Patriots OC Josh McDaniels says Stidham will be out there and ready to roll next time they practice. @wpri12 — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) August 21, 2020

Veterans Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer split first-team reps in Stidham’s absence.