PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — The New England Nation team picks this week’s fantasy start, sit, and sleeper, as well as their prediction for this week’s Patriots game.
Who is your fantasy football must start, this week? Can the Patriots get their third win of the season?
The Game’s on FOX!
New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.
♦ Watch: 11:30 a.m. Sunday on FOX Providence
♦ Kickoff: 1 p.m. on FOX Providence
♦ Patriots Wrap: 10:30 p.m. on FOX Providence
More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »