PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The New England Nation team picks this week’s fantasy sit, start, and sleeper picks, as well as their prediction for this week’s Patriots game.
Will the New York Jets break their 14-game losing streak to the Patriots? Or will the Patriots fall to 0-3?
The Game’s on 12!
New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.
♦ Watch: 11:30 a.m. Sunday on FOX Providence
♦ Kickoff: 1 p.m. on WPRI 12
♦ Patriots Wrap: 10:30 p.m. on FOX Providence
More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »