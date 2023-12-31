PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The New England Nation team picks this week’s fantasy start, sit and sleeper picks, as well as their prediction for this week’s Patriots game.
Who are you starting and sitting?
Will the Patriots win two games in a row?
New England Nation
New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.
♦ Watch: 11:30 a.m. Sunday on FOX Providence
♦ Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. Sunday
More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »