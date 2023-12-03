PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The New England Nation team picks this week’s fantasy start sit and sleeper picks, as well as their prediction for this week’s Patriots game.
Who is your sleeper pick this week?
Is this the week for the Patriots to get a win?
The Game’s on 12!
New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.
♦ Watch: 11:30 a.m. Sunday on FOX Providence
♦ Kickoff: 1 p.m. on WPRI 12
♦ Patriots Wrap: 10:30 p.m. on FOX Providence
More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »