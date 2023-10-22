PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Join the conversation by using the hashtag #NENation to engage with the New England Nation team on social media for a chance to be featured on the show.
Has the game passed Bill Belichick by? Will the Patriots turn their season around? We want to hear from you.
The Game’s on 12!
New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.
♦ Watch: 11:30 a.m. Sunday on FOX Providence
♦ Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. on WPRI 12
More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »