PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Join the conversation by using the hashtag #NENation to engage with the New England Nation team on social media for a chance to be featured on the show.
Can Bailey Zappe get it done in Pittsburgh?
New England Nation
New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.
♦ Watch: 6:30 p.m. Thursday on FOX Providence
♦ Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime
♦ Patriots Wrap: 10:30 p.m. on FOX Providence
More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »