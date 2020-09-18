Silent in Seattle: Noisy Seahawks fans absent for opener against Patriots

RENTON, Wash. (AP/WPRI) — A stadium designed for maximum noise and regarded as one of the best homefield advantages in the NFL will sit empty when the Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Seahawks know it will be strange having no fans inside CenturyLink Field.

Even the visiting Patriots are disappointed.

Seattle won’t have fans for at least its first three home games, beginning with Sunday’s contest. Fans will also miss out on next week’s game against Dallas and the Oct. 11 game vs. Minnesota because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

