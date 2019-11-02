Seahawks claim Josh Gordon off waivers

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Wide receiver Josh Gordon has joined the Seattle Seahawks a day after being released off injured reserve by the New England Patriots.

Seattle claimed Gordon off waivers Friday. He joins a crowded receiver group in Seattle, which was already carrying seven receivers on its active roster.

“He’s a unique talent,” coach Pete Carroll said after practice Friday. “Next week, we’ll take a look and see what he looks like. He’s done a lot of good stuff and made a lot of good plays. We’ll find out more next week. Won’t have anything to do with this game.”

Gordon was among New England’s leading receivers this season, with 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown through six games. But he was placed on injured reserve last week with knee and ankle injuries. His tenure with New England was over a week later.

Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in August after having been suspended indefinitely in December 2018, missing the final three games of last season for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. It ended what had been a strong year for Gordon, who had 40 catches for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

A 2012 second-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns, Gordon was also suspended for the first two games of the 2013 season for a substance abuse policy violation but still caught 87 passes for nine touchdowns and a league-leading 1,646 yards and was named to the All-Pro team.

“He’s a big-play guy,” Carroll said. “He’s been able to really stretch the field. Those that I know have worked with him and coached him, they rave about his talent and his playmaking ability.”

Seahawks cornerback Jamar Taylor was teammates with Gordon in Cleveland for two seasons in 2016 and 2017. Gordon only appeared in five games over that stretch due to his struggles off the field, but Taylor spoke highly of the teammate he saw over that span.

“He tried to do everything right and the dude made plays for us,” Taylor said. “For anybody, this is one of the best organizations I’ve been around from an upstairs standpoint and a coaches’ standpoint. I think he’ll fit in perfect here.”

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks also spent time with Gordon in Cleveland last year before Gordon was traded to the Patriots.

“He’s going to do just fine here. He was cool, man. He’s a good dude,” he said. “I know how much of a tremendous athlete he is and what he can do for a team so the fact that we got him, it’s lit. It’s real lit.”

The Seahawks waived defensive end Dekoda Watson to clear space for Gordon. Watson had been signed Wednesday when safety Tedric Thompson was placed on injured reserve.