PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) The Patriots head to Las Vegas looking for a victory in the worst way. At 1-4, a loss to by Bill Belichick’s team to his former offensive coordinator would be a punch in the gut. Will Mac Jones have a short leash?

Taylor Begley, Andy Gresh, Sam Knox, and Derwin Worrell discuss the big topics before kickoff.