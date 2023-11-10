PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Taylor Begley, Andy Gresh, Sam Knox, and Derwin Worrell discuss the big topics before kickoff.
Will this trip to Germany be just what the doctor ordered? How much will the absence of cornerback J.C. Jackson hurt the team?
To watch more segments from the show, click here.
New England Nation
New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.
♦ Watch: 6:30 p.m. Friday on FOX Providence
♦ Kickoff: 9:30 a.m.
♦ Patriots Wrap: 10:30 p.m. on FOX Providence
More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »