PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Taylor Begley, Andy Gresh, Sam Knox, and Derwin Worrell discuss the big topics before kickoff.
Is Bailey Zappe going to be better than Mac Jones? Can Bill Belichick coach his team to a win against the Chargers?
The Game’s on 12!
New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.
♦ Watch: 11:30 a.m. Sunday on FOX Providence
♦ Kickoff: 1 p.m. on WPRI 12
♦ Patriots Wrap: 10:30 p.m. on FOX Providence
More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »