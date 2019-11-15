Rookie WR Harry hoping to make Patriots debut Sunday against Eagles

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — As the New England Patriots get ready for their upcoming trip to Philadelphia, one player in particular has been getting rave reviews from his teammates for his performance in practice.

On Thursday, rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry spoke with reporters for the first time since training camp. The Patriots’ first-round pick was placed on injured reserve right before the season started and has yet to make his NFL debut.

Harry hopes he can suit up on Sunday against the Eagles and make an impact in his first professional contest after waiting months to accomplish his dream.

“It’s been great just going out there with the mentality just to get better every day and just going out there and just trying to do my best to get better, and get better at something every day,” Harry said. “I just look at it as a blessing, just looked at the positive things in it.”

Fellow WR Mohamed Sanu called Harry a “special kid” and advised him to just “let his ability take over.”

Talking to WEEI radio, QB Tom Brady said he’s noticed an increased tenacity in Harry’s demeanor during practice, adding that he’s hard-working and has a “great edge about him.”

Interesting to note: Just 7% of Brady’s career completions, yards and touchdowns have been to first- and second-year wideouts.

Harry’s hoping the bye week and his improved understanding of the Patriots’ offense will earn him a spot on the field and help change that narrative.

