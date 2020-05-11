Richard Seymour voted into Patriots Hall of Fame

The Patriots continue to enshrine members of this recent dynasty into the team’s Hall of Fame and Monday Richard Seymour became the latest player voted in by the fans. Seymour edged out former teammate Mike Vrabel and former Patriots head coach Bill Parcells for the honor.

Seymour was key to the Patriots first three Super Bowl wins after getting drafted #6 overall by the team in the 2001 NFL draft out of Georgia. The defensive lineman made five straight Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro three straight years–arguably the most accomplished defensive lineman for the Pats in the Belichick era. Seymour played eight of his 12 pro seasons with the Pariots prior to being traded to the Raiders. He has been a finalist for the pro football hall of fame