MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski is coming back to the NFL, just not with the New England Patriots. But he is reuniting with former teammate Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

According to reports, the Patriots are sending Gronkowski and a 7th round draft pick to Tampa in exchange for a 4th round draft pick. Gronk took last year off, working in TV and even wrestling in WWE despite having time left on his contract.

The former All-Pro has one year left on his contract and $10 million.