New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Reports: Patriots cut Julian Edelman after failed physical

Patriots: New England Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ Three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman has already played his last down as a New England Patriot, reports indicate.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Monday that the team has terminated Edelman’s contract, citing a failed physical.

The star wide receiver spent 11 years with the Patriots and was crowned Super Bowl LIII MVP after they defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3.

Edelman has been working to come back from a knee injury. Rapoport said he expects Edelman to soon make a decision on his future in the NFL.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/2/21: Keith Oliveira and Pam McCue

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community