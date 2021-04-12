Reports: Patriots cut Julian Edelman after failed physical

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ Three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman has already played his last down as a New England Patriot, reports indicate.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Monday that the team has terminated Edelman’s contract, citing a failed physical.
The star wide receiver spent 11 years with the Patriots and was crowned Super Bowl LIII MVP after they defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3.
Edelman has been working to come back from a knee injury. Rapoport said he expects Edelman to soon make a decision on his future in the NFL.
