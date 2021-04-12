Reports: Patriots cut Julian Edelman after failed physical

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ Three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman has already played his last down as a New England Patriot, reports indicate.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Monday that the team has terminated Edelman’s contract, citing a failed physical.

The star wide receiver spent 11 years with the Patriots and was crowned Super Bowl LIII MVP after they defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3.

Edelman has been working to come back from a knee injury. Rapoport said he expects Edelman to soon make a decision on his future in the NFL.

Now former #Patriots WR Julian Edelman has been working to get his knee right. The odds were long, but that was his goal and hope. He has a decision to make on his future, which I imagine will come soon. https://t.co/4WwFrgnoKC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2021

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.