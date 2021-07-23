CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Reports: Patriots co-offensive line coach’s departure from the team related to vaccine requirement

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ New England Patriots co-offensive line coach Cole Popovich is no longer with the team, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Reports indicate that Popvich will not be coaching due to a decision related to the NFL’s new COVID-19 vaccine guidelines.

Popvich joined the Patriots in 2015 as a coaching assistant and served as an assistant running backs coach in 2019 before sharing offensive line coaching duties with Carmen Bricillo.

Without Popvich, Bricillo will fly solo as offensive line coach for the 2021 season.

This comes after Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach and run game coordinator Rick Dennison, who is not vaccinated, was ousted from his position, according to ESPN.

The Vikings released a statement Friday afternoon confirming they’re still in discussions with Dennison regarding league protocols.

The team said Dennison does not have an appropriate exemption from the vaccine requirement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

