Reports: NFL won’t place Antonio Brown on commissioner’s exempt list

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown works out during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. Brown to practiced with the team for the first time on Wednesday afternoon, a day after his former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(WPRI) — It looks like Antonio Brown will be eligible to play when the New England Patriots face off against the Miami Dolphins Sunday.

According to several media reports, including Dan Patrick and ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the NFL will not place the wide receiver on the commissioner’s exempt list.

The league was considering placing Brown on the list amid a civil suit accusing him of rape. However, because there is no criminal investigation at this time, Schefter – citing sources – said Brown would remain eligible to play.

At this point, NFL will not place Antonio Brown on commissioner exempt list, as there is no criminal investigation, making him eligible to play Sunday vs. Miami, per sources. NFL has opened its investigation, which will include interviews with Antonio Brown and his accuser. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2019

If he had been placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, Brown would have still been paid but would not have been allowed to take part in games or any other any team activities.

In a civil lawsuit filed on Tuesday, a woman who previously went to college with Brown at Central Michigan claims he sexually assaulted her twice in 2017 and once in 2018.

Schefter said the NFL has opened its own investigation into the allegations, which will include interviews with Brown and his accuser.

Brown has denied any wrongdoing and his agent called the lawsuit a “money grab.”

New England Nation: Patriots Headlines