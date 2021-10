PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) - After heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida destroyed several roads in Portsmouth, Target 12 obtained the town's report looking into what went wrong and what's being done to prevent it happening again.

Footage of the road's destruction drew national media attention after Ida - which had been downgraded to a tropical storm - hit Rhode Island in early September. Portsmouth is still working to return Fairview Lane and several connecting roads to their previous state.