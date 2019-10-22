Report: Patriots trade for receiver Mohamed Sanu ahead of deadline

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots have added former Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals receiver Mohamed Sanu ahead of the NFL trade deadline, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, the Patriots traded to Atlanta a second-round pick in the 2020 draft for Sanu and have agreed to pay a portion of his $6 million salary in 2019.

Another trade: Falcons are sending WR Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots in exchange for a second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2019

The Rutgers product was drafted by the Bengals in the third round of the 2012 draft. Sanu played the last three seasons in Atlanta.

The 6’2″ receiver will join a depleted receiving corps that includes Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Josh Gordon, rookies Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski. N’Keal Harry, who has yet to see NFL action in a regular-season game, is eligible to return from injured reserve on Nov. 3.

Sanu has recorded 33 receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown during the 2019 season.

Dorsett, who missed the previous two games after battling a hamstring injury, scored a touchdown during the Patriots’ blowout win over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Gordon, sat out this week after suffering what appeared to be a knee injury in the win over the New York Giants last week.

Edelman and running back James White, have arguably become Brady’s favorite targets and when the two aren’t involved, the offense has struggled to consistently move the ball.

Sanu will have a short week to get acclimated to the Patriots’ complex offense and hope to make his debut next week when the Patriots (7-0) host the Cleveland Browns (2-4) Sunday, Oct. 27 at 4:25 p.m. on WPRI 12.

