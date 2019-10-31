Report: Patriots to release Josh Gordon off IR

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Josh Gordon #10 of the New England Patriots runs after catching the ball during the third quarter of a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on September 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — After much speculation, the New England Patriots are dropping star wideout Josh Gordon, according to ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Josh Gordon being released off IR today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2019

Gordon was placed on injured reserve last week after he suffered a knee injury in the Patriots’ Week 6 win over the New York Giants.

Known as “Flash,” Gordon joined the Patriots in September 2018 and played in 12 games before deciding to step away from football and focus on his mental health.

He returned at the beginning of the 2019 season and in six games reeled in 20 receptions for 287 yards and one touchdown for New England.