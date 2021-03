New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. Maybe the third time will actually bring a kickoff between for the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. After having their original Week 5 matchup twice postponed because of a mini outbreak of coronavirus cases on the Patriots that saw four players including quarterback Cam Newton and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore test positive, the teams are hopeful they will finally meet this week. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Quarterback Cam Newton is returning to the New England Patriots, according to the Boston Globe.

Jim McBride cited a league source saying the Patriots will re-sign Newton to a one-year deal.

The former NFL MVP spent the 2020 season with the Patriots and passed for 2,657 yards.

Cam Newton back to the Pats instant reaction @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/dYO5IMKCDa — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) March 12, 2021

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.