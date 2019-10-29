Report: Patriots releasing kicker Mike Nugent

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 27: kicker Mike Nugent #2 of the New England Patriots kicks a field goal in the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots are reportedly giving kicker Mike Nugent the boot.

According to Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer, the Patriots will be releasing Nugent Tuesday. The team has yet to officially announce Nugent’s departure.

The Patriots are cutting K Mike Nugent, per sources. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 29, 2019

Nugent, 37, joined the team after Stephen Gostowski suffered a season-ending hip injury.

His release comes after he missed a 34-year field goal and had a field goal blocked during Sunday’s win against the Cleveland Browns.

