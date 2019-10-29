Report: Patriots releasing kicker Mike Nugent

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots are reportedly giving kicker Mike Nugent the boot.
According to Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer, the Patriots will be releasing Nugent Tuesday. The team has yet to officially announce Nugent’s departure.
Nugent, 37, joined the team after Stephen Gostowski suffered a season-ending hip injury.
His release comes after he missed a 34-year field goal and had a field goal blocked during Sunday’s win against the Cleveland Browns.
