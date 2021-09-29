New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Report: Patriots RB James White expected to miss rest of season with hip injury

Patriots: New England Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots will be without one of their captains when they take the field to face the Buccaneers on Sunday, reports indicate.

Citing sources, ESPN NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Field Yates say running back James White’s hip injury is expected to keep him on the sideline for the remainder of the season.

White was carted off the field during last Sunday’s loss to the Saints.

Tune in to 12 News for live coverage from Gillette Stadium, or watch live right here on WPRI.com.

New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.

Watch: 11:30 a.m. Sunday on FOX Providence
Brady Returns – Live New England Nation Special: 6 p.m. on FOX Providence
Kickoff: 8:20 p.m.
Patriots Wrap: 10:35 p.m. Monday on WPRI 12

More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM: Craig Sculos V.P. Bally's Twin River Resort Casino

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com