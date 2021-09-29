Report: Patriots RB James White expected to miss rest of season with hip injury

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots will be without one of their captains when they take the field to face the Buccaneers on Sunday, reports indicate.

Citing sources, ESPN NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Field Yates say running back James White’s hip injury is expected to keep him on the sideline for the remainder of the season.

A significant void for the Patriots to fill, as James White is not only one of the NFL’s best pass catching backs, he’s one of their most dependable and respect players. https://t.co/tMzldwsuJD — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 29, 2021

White was carted off the field during last Sunday’s loss to the Saints.

“James (White) is a guy that leads by example … it’ll be a bummer not to have him. Hopefully we can play like he plays.” Mac Jones pic.twitter.com/wN4Nqy6Ita — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) September 29, 2021

Tune in to 12 News for live coverage from Gillette Stadium, or watch live right here on WPRI.com.