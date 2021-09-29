Report: Patriots RB James White expected to miss rest of season with hip injury

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots will be without one of their captains when they take the field to face the Buccaneers on Sunday, reports indicate.
Citing sources, ESPN NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Field Yates say running back James White’s hip injury is expected to keep him on the sideline for the remainder of the season.
White was carted off the field during last Sunday’s loss to the Saints.
