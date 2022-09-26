FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots and their fans are on edge after the heir to the franchise went down with an apparent ankle injury toward the end of Sunday’s game.

With the way Mac Jones left the field, fans are hoping for the best for the young quarterback.

For Margaret Mantoni of West Springfield, when Jones went down, all she could think to herself was, “Please no, don’t be seriously injured.”

NFL insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that Jones underwent an MRI and suffered a “pretty severe” high ankle sprain.

Dr. Paul Fadale specializes in orthopedic surgery and sports medicine at University Orthopedics. He says these types of injuries are nothing to mess around with.

“High ankle sprains are when the foot turns in the opposite direction in the ankle and the force goes all the way up the legs,” he explained.

Depending on the severity of the sprain, the Patriots could be without their starting quarterback for several weeks, according to Fadele. He also said these injuries can sometimes be so bad that they require surgery.

“It’s called an interosseous membrane that connects the tibia and the fibula, and the higher the injury goes, we can almost predict how long it will take for Mac to come back,” Fadele said. “So what we’re praying for is if it’s a high ankle sprain, the injury zone is lower way down in the ankle, that’s a relatively quicker recovery. As it goes way up the ankle, it could be a little longer recovery.”

For fans worried about the quarterback’s longevity, Fadale said there is a silver lining.

“He’s coming back,” he said. “We don’t know when. Could be next week, could be next month, but he is going to come back, and long-term it should have no real effect on his career.”

The 1-2 Patriots will travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers next Sunday.