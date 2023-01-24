FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — He’s reportedly coming back.

The New England Patriots have hired Bill O’Brien as the team’s offensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Low.

O’Brien, 53, makes his return to New England after spending two seasons as the offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama, where he briefly worked with quarterback Mac Jones.

The Massachusetts native was an assistant coach with the Patriots from 2007 to 2011 before becoming head coach of Pennsylvania State University and then the Houston Texans.

O’Brien will take over the play calling, replacing Matt Patricia whose offense struggled this past season.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.