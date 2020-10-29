Report: Julian Edelman expected to miss Sunday’s game due to knee injury

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has reportedly undergone a precautionary knee surgery, according to multiple reports.
Edelman will reportedly miss some time as a result, including Sunday’s matchup with the AFC East-leading Bills in Buffalo.
Edelman was absent from practice Thursday morning.
He’s been on the team’s injury report every week this year, battling a knee injury.
WR N’Keal Harry is also out for New England after suffering a concussion in last week’s loss against the San Francisco 49ers.
That leaves QB Cam Newton with Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski and Jakobi Meyers as throwing targets. Newton seems to be getting more comfortable with Meyers, who was targeted six times last Sunday and reeled in four catches for 60 yards.
Byrd had just one reception which was good for 16 yards.
