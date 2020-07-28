Report: Hightower among 5 Patriots to opt out of 2020 season

FOXBOROUGH, MA – OCTOBER 14: Rex Burkhead #34 of the New England Patriots reacts in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — At least five players from the New England Patriots are reportedly planning to opt out of the 2020 season, according to reports from ESPN.

On Tuesday it was announced that two more Patriots would not suit up this fall in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes a big one. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower will not play this season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Shortly after Schefter announced Hightower’s decision, ESPN’s Mike Reiss added that running back Brandon Bolden is also opting out.

That’s five Patriots players opting out. More to come? https://t.co/lJvkG1LfV1 — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) July 28, 2020

According to ESPN, Hightower, 30, became a father for the first time on July 16 and told teammates Devin and Jason McCourty on their “Double Coverage” podcast this week, “I don’t have any words to describe it. Asking what to look forward to and expect, it was that and then some.”

A three-time Super Bowl Champion and team captain, Hightower was scheduled to make $8 million this year, which would have been his ninth season with New England. The contract will now toll to the 2021 season, according to ESPN.

Losing Hightower is a big blow to the Patriots’ defense after losing linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins in free agency.

Patriots linebackers (after Dont'a Hightower opt-out):



ILB: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, Cassh Maluia, Terez Hall,

De’Jon Harris



OLB: John Simon, Chase Winovich, Anfernee Jennings

Derek Rivers, Shilique Calhoun, Brandon Copeland, Tashawn Bower



Some cross-over between spots. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 28, 2020

Bolden, 30, was set to enter his ninth NFL season and eighth in New England. He is a core special teams player who provides valuable depth on offense.

Bolden was set to earn $1.3 million in base salary in 2020, which was the final year of his contract. That will now toll to 2021, according to ESPN.

Hightower and Bolden become the fourth and fifth Patriots players choosing to opt out, joining offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, fullback Danny Vitale — who just came to New England from the Green Bay Packers — and interior offensive lineman Najee Toran.

The Patriots’ 80 man roster is now down to 75. Training Camp at Gillette Stadium began Monday with the first round of testing players for COVID-19.