Former Patriot David Patten dies at 47

FOXBORO, MA – OCTOBER 10: Wide receiver David Patten #86 of the New England Patriots celebrates during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on October 10, 2004 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 24-10 for their NFL record 19th consecutive win. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — David Patten, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, died Thursday at the age of 47, the team announced Friday.

“It breaks my heart to hear of David’s tragic passing at such a young age,” head coach Bill Belichick said in a statement. “I am grateful to have coached David. He is an essential person and player in Patriots history, without whom we would not have been Super Bowl champions.”

“I especially appreciate David for his professional journey,” he continued. “As much as anyone, David epitomized the unheralded, self-made player who defied enormous odds to not only earn a job in the NFL but to become a key player on multiple championship teams. I can speak for anyone who had the pleasure to be around David that his work ethic, positive energy and character were elite. My deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones.”

The news of Patten’s passing started making the rounds after former teammate Richard Seymour tweeted that he was heartbroken and lost for words.

heartbroken 💔 great man of God… lost for words – David Patten… 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DOMWJqjoBv — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) September 3, 2021

Patten’s death was first reported by The State, a newspaper where he lived in South Carolina.

Patten joined the Patriots in 2001 and helped the team earn its first Super Bowl victory in franchise history. His leaping catch in the end zone was the first postseason touchdown pass of Tom Brady’s career.

“His touchdown reception in the AFC Championship game at Pittsburgh propelled the Patriots to Super Bowl XXXVI and I’ll never forget his remarkable catch in the back of the end zone in that game,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said of Patten. “Our sincerest sympathies are with his wife, Galiena, his family and all who are mourning David’s tragic and untimely death.”

David Patten photo gallery (story continues below)

27 Jan 2002: David Patten #86 of the New England Patriots catches a pass in the endzone to give the Patriots a 14-3 lead during the first half of the AFC Championship Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Digital Image Mandatory Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

03 Feb 2002: David Patten #86 of the New England Patriots outruns the defense of the St.Louis Rams during Superbowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

03 Feb 2002: David Patten #86 of the New England Patriots takes a running pass and tries to outrun the St.Louis Rams during Superbowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

03 Feb 2002: David Patten #86 of the New England Patriots scores a touchdown against the St.Louis Rams during Superbowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

New York Jets Aaron Beasley (L) makes the tackle on New England Patriots David Patten (R) 22 December, 2002, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. AFP PHOTO/JOHN MOTTERN (Photo by JOHN MOTTERN / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MOTTERN/AFP via Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NY – OCTOBER 3: Wide receiver David Patten #86 of the New England Patriots catches a pass during the game with the Buffalo Bills on October 3, 2004 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Patriots defeated the Bills 31-17. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 06: Wide receiver David Patten #86 of the New England Patriots walks off the field with his children after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium on February 6, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MA – CIRCA 2010: In this handout image provided by the NFL, David Patten of the New England Patriots poses for his 2010 NFL headshot circa 2010 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

Patten was sidelined with an injury when the Patriots won their second Super Bowl in the 2003 season, but contributed to the team’s third Super Bowl the following year.

He left New England after the 2004 season, but returned for a short stint in 2010 before announcing his retirement.

After football, Patten went back to Western Carolina to finish his degree and spent time on WCU’s football staff, according to The State.